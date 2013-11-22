FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nationwide expects to pay 9.5-11.5 pct interest on new debt
#Credit Markets
November 22, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

Nationwide expects to pay 9.5-11.5 pct interest on new debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest customer-owned lender Nationwide expects to pay annual interest of between 9.5 and 11.5 percent on loss-absorbing debt it is issuing to raise up to 500 million pounds ($807 million), its chief executive told Reuters.

Nationwide is raising between 300 million and 500 million pounds through the issue of a new type of debt called core capital deferred shares (CCDS). Beale said the issue would boost Nationwide’s leverage ratio by between 0.12 and 0.2 percentage points.

Beale also said Nationwide had not seen a significant amount of customers switching to it this week from the Co-operative Bank, whose financial problems have been exacerbated by an alleged drug scandal involving its former chairman.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
