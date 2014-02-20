CORRECTED-Nationwide's new customers rise 20 percent, boosting profit

(Corrects period end to December)

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Nationwide, Britain’s biggest customer-owned lender, said the number of customers opening new personal current accounts rose by 20 percent in the nine months to end December.

The increase helped Britain’s third-biggest mortgage lender more than double underlying profit to 539 million pounds ($901 million) during the period.

Nationwide is seeking to challenge the dominance of Britain's five biggest banks - Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays, HSBC and Santander UK ($1 = 0.5983 British pounds)