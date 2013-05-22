FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nationwide profits jump 56 percent
May 22, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Nationwide profits jump 56 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Nationwide, Britain’s biggest customer-owned financial services group, said its financial position remained robust after posting a 56 percent leap in annual underlying profit driven by demands for an alternative to traditional banks.

The group said it had seen a 58 percent increase in customers switching their main banking relationship to Nationwide.

“Nationwide is uniquely well placed to meet the demands of the growing number of customers who are seeking a genuine and viable alternative to the established banks,” Nationwide’s Chief Executive Graham Beale said.

