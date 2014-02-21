Nationwide says some customers unable to make card payments

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest customer-owned lender Nationwide said on Friday that some customers were unable to make card payments, becoming the latest UK financial services firm to have problems with its computer systems.

“Unfortunately some of our customers are experiencing problems making card payments. Internet banking, cash machines and transactions in branch are not affected,” Nationwide said.

Royal Bank of Scotland suffered a similar problem in December after a system crash left more than 1 million customers unable to withdraw cash or pay for goods.