UK's Nationwide lifts first half profit by 83 percent

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Nationwide, Britain’s biggest customer-owned lender, reported an 83 percent rise in underlying profit in the first half of its financial year and said it had increased its share of the personal current account market.

Nationwide, which is Britain’s third biggest provider of home loans and savings products, reported an underlying profit for the six months to Sept. 30 of 606 million pounds ($950 million).

“The first six months of this financial year reflect the growing strength of the Society and our ability to deliver better service than our banking peers,” said Chief Executive Graham Beale.