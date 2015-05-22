Nationwide CEO to retire next year, 2014 profit up 32 percent

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest customer-owned lender Nationwide said on Friday its Chief Executive Graham Beale intends to retire in July 2016 and reported a 32 percent increase in 2014 underlying profit to 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion).

Beale has served as Nationwide’s chief executive since 2007.

Nationwide, which is Britain’s second biggest provider of home loans, said net lending grew to 7.1 billion pounds in 2014, giving it a market share of 31.2 percent. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)