Nationwide profits jump 27 pct on record home lending

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest customer-owned lender Nationwide said its profits jumped by more than a quarter in its latest six months, driven by record mortgage lending and more than a quarter of a million new current account customers.

Nationwide said on Friday its gross mortgage lending rose 14 percent to 14.9 billion pounds ($22.8 billion) in the six months ended September, representing 13.2 percent of the UK market, and its net lending rose to 4.1 billion pounds.

It reported underlying profit of 801 million pounds, up 27 percent from the same period a year earlier.

“Mutuals, like Nationwide, are different from the banks. This confirms that we are the genuine alternative to the banks for those customers looking for a broad range of good quality products and leading customer service,” Chief Executive Graham Beale said.