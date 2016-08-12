BRIEF-Nationwide says to pass on BoE rate cut, mortgage lending up

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Nationwide Building Society

* Says "following decision by Bank of England to cut bank rate to 0.25 percent, society will pass on decrease in full to existing base mortgage rate (bmr), standard mortgage rate (smr) and tracker mortgage customers."

* Has seen an increase in gross mortgage lending of 26 percent to 8.6 billion pounds, equating to a market share of 15 percent.

* Increase in member deposits in Q1 of 2.6 billion pounds.

* New current account openings have increased by 21 percent to over 139,000.

* Our capital position has remained strong, with consolidated CET1 and leverage ratios as at end-June 2016 of 23.4 percent and 4.1 percent respectively.

* We are reporting a statutory profit of 401 million pounds and an underlying profit of 368 million pounds for quarter, both of which are after recognising a gain of 100 million pounds on disposal of our stake in Visa Europe.

* Recognised a net provision charge of 13 million pounds in quarter in respect of potential customer redress.

* It is too early to make clear impact assessments about EU referendum outcome, uncertainty generated could adversely impact investment decisions and consumer spending with a consequent impact on broader growth in near term. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Simon Jessop)