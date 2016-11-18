FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Britain's Nationwide Building Society reports 23 pct fall in H1 profit
November 18, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 9 months ago

Britain's Nationwide Building Society reports 23 pct fall in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Nationwide Building Society reported a 23 percent fall in first-half profit on Friday as persistently low interest rates bit into returns from its principal mortgage lending business.

Nationwide said underlying profit fell to 615 million pounds ($761.99 million) from 801 million a year earlier.

"Our profit performance has reduced in line with our expectations and reflects continued margin pressure due to the prevailing low interest rate environment," the lender said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8071 pounds Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely

