British lender Nationwide doubles profit and gains customers

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest customer-owned lender Nationwide doubled its profit in the first nine months of its financial year and said it was picking up customers from rivals.

Nationwide is seeking to challenge the dominance of Britain’s five biggest banks, wooing customers disillusioned by scandals including the mis-selling of loan insurance and the rigging of benchmark interest rates.

Nationwide said its statutory profit increased by 105 percent to 946 million pounds ($1.5 billion) in the nine months to end December. Underlying profit was up 79 percent to 963 million.

Nationwide, which is one of Britain’s three largest providers of mortgages and savings products, is looking to grow its share of the personal current account market.

It said 339,000 new Nationwide current accounts were opened during the period and its share of the market grew by 50 basis points to 6.7 percent.

“Our performance in the third quarter reflects a continuation of the strong trends disclosed in our half year results,” said Nationwide’s Chief Executive Graham Beale.