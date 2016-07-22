Natixis Asset Management to face French securities watchdog committee

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - Natixis Asset Management will face the sanctions committee of French securities regulator AMF following an inspection into the way it fixed management fees paid for its funds, Chief Executive Matthieu Duncan told a French magazine.

AMF confirmed to Reuters that sanctions proceedings regarding Natixis Asset Management were opened, but declined to give any details.

"There is a significant difference in opinion between us and AMF on accounting and collection of management fees. The texts are not clear," Duncan told financial magazine L'Agefi.

Natixis Asset Management is a part of the French investment bank Natixis, majority-owned by France's second biggest retail lender BPCE.

As per AMF guidelines, when its board decides to open sanctions proceedings, the enforcement committee appoints a rapporteur for the case who gathers more information and draws up a report.

The sanctions committee then holds a public hearing and then rules on the case.

AMF cannot levy fines of more than 100 million euros under French law. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; editing by Jason Neely)