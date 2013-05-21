Natixis would consider cutting Coface stake-CEO

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis does not expect to put its Coface unit up for sale but is ready to study a reduction in its stake in the credit insurer, Chief Executive Laurent Mignon said on Tuesday.

“Coface isn’t for sale, but it’s not a strategic asset,” he said during Natixis’ annual shareholders’ meeting. “We could study a reduction in our stake.”

He declined to elaborate.

Natixis officials have said in the past that Coface was a candidate for an initial public offering. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)