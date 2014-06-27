FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Natixis boss - Coface sale to lift Natixis regulatory ratio
June 27, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Natixis boss - Coface sale to lift Natixis regulatory ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Laurent Mignon, Chief Executive Officer of France’s fourth-largest listed bank Natixis said on Friday the sale of a 51 percent stake in credit insurer Coface will help lift Natixis’s core equity tier one ratio by 40 basis points.

The regulatory ratio, a measure of a bank’s ability to endure stress and market shocks, stood at 10.6 percent as of end-March.

The IPO of Coface enabled owned Natixis CNAT.PA to raise about 832 million euros ($1.13 billion).

Reporting by Matthieu Protard, writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Brian Love

