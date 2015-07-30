FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Natixis Q2 net income up 5 pct
July 30, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

Natixis Q2 net income up 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Natixis reported a 5 percent rise in net income for the second quarter, driven by a strong increase in asset management, insurance sales and private banking, as well as continued efforts to reduce its balance sheet and risky assets.

Investment bank-focused Natixis said quarterly net income - excluding own-debt charges and one-off items - rose to 398 million euros.

Net revenues in its investment solutions business line, that takes into account asset management, insurance and private banking, rose 19 percent in the second quarter.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Leigh Thomas

