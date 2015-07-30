Natixis Q2 net income up 5 pct

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Natixis reported a 5 percent rise in net income for the second quarter, driven by a strong increase in asset management, insurance sales and private banking, as well as continued efforts to reduce its balance sheet and risky assets.

Investment bank-focused Natixis said quarterly net income - excluding own-debt charges and one-off items - rose to 398 million euros.

Net revenues in its investment solutions business line, that takes into account asset management, insurance and private banking, rose 19 percent in the second quarter.