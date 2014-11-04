UPDATE 1-Natixis Q3 profit rises 27 pct, confirms targets

* Natixis Q3 net income rises 27 pct to 281 mln euros

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis reported a 27 percent rise in net income for the third quarter on Tuesday on a strong rise in asset management and insurance sales and confirmed its 2014-2017 dividend payout targets.

Investment banking-focused Natixis said quarterly net income rose to 281 million euros ($353 million).

Natixis is betting on insurance and asset management in a search for higher returns at a time of tougher post-crisis rules on risk-taking.

Net revenue in its investment solutions business line, which takes into account asset management, insurance and private banking, rose 16 percent in the third quarter to 689 million euros and accounted for more than a third of overall sales.

Wholesale banking revenue fell 9 percent to 674 million euros compared with the same quarter last year when it booked significant deals in its interest rate, foreign exchange, commodities and treasury business lines.

Natixis - controlled by BPCE, a network of cooperative lenders - said it was on track to deliver a dividend payout ratio of at least 50 percent over 2014-2017.

It also confirmed its investment strategy. Natixis plans to spend around 1.5 billion euros on asset-management investments between now and 2017, which could include purchases of asset management companies and acquiring expertise in Asia, Europe and the United States.

It announced a strategy last November of cutting costs and lifting revenue from more cross-selling of products. It is building up a platform that will help BPCE sell insurance products via Natixis.