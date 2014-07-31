FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Natixis net profit rises 29 pct, confirms wound up bad bank
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2014 / 3:52 PM / 3 years ago

Natixis net profit rises 29 pct, confirms wound up bad bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis reported second-quarter net profit rose 29 percent to 33 million euros ($44 million) on Thursday and confirmed it had at the end of June wound up “bad bank” GAPC, set up after the 2008 financial crisis to hold toxic assets.

Net revenue rose 9 percent to 2.024 billion euros, the bank said.

The listed arm of mutually-owned BPCE also said its asset management unit had a record 17 billion euro net inflow in the first half compared with 13.4 billion across 2013.

It had 680 billion euros of assets under management at end-June, and its insurance arm saw a 21 percent increase in net revenue from a year earlier.

Its second-quarter provision for credit losses was 82 million, down 15 percent from a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 0.7473 euro) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.