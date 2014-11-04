FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Natixis says Q3 profit rises 27 pct, confirms targets
November 4, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

Natixis says Q3 profit rises 27 pct, confirms targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis reported a 27 percent rise in net income for the third quarter on Tuesday and confirmed its 2014-2017 dividend payout targets.

Investment banking-focused Natixis said quarterly net income rose to 281 million euros ($352.7 million), driven by a strong rise in asset management and insurance sales.

Natixis, controlled by BPCE, a network of cooperative lenders, confirmed its investment strategy and said it was on track to deliver a dividend payout ratio of at least 50 percent as part of its 2014-2017 strategy. (1 US dollar = 0.7966 euro) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)

