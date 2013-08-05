FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Natixis sells commods brokerage to GF Securities-spox
#Corrections News
August 5, 2013 / 1:56 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Natixis sells commods brokerage to GF Securities-spox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show that London-based commodities brokerage, not entire commodities trading arm, being sold)

PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Natixis has agreed to sell its London-based commodities brokerage to Chinese brokerage GF Securities, a spokeswoman for the French bank said on Monday.

The move comes as banks are facing increased regulatory scrutiny over an area which was once seen as a fast-growing market but has since emerged as a drag on capital at a time of tougher requirements.

The Financial Times earlier reported the Chinese brokerage paid slightly less than $40 million in cash for the unit. That figure could not immediately be confirmed. (Reporting By Christian Plumb; editing by Astrid Wendlandt and Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
