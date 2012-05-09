FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Natixis Q1 net down 30 pct on own debt, Greece
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 9, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

Natixis Q1 net down 30 pct on own debt, Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis said on Wednesday that its quarterly earnings fell 30 percent as writedowns on Greek sovereign debt and an accounting adjustment on its own debt outweighed resilient trading revenues.

Natixis, an investment bank and asset manager controlled by unlisted cooperative lender BPCE, reported first-quarter net profit declined to 339 million euros ($438.38 million) from 483 million in the year-ago period.

Analysts at Societe Generale had forecast the profit at 315 million euros while Oddo Securities had forcast a lower 231 million euros. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.