FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French regulator opens inquiry into Natixis ownership overhaul
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 21, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

French regulator opens inquiry into Natixis ownership overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - French financial markets regulator AMF has opened an inquiry into an ownership overhaul at French bank Natixis, French daily Les Echos said on Tuesday.

An AMF spokeswoman said she could not immediately comment. Natixis and BPCE were not available for comment.

The paper said the regulator is looking into a project, announced in February, to simplify the links between Natixis and its parent company BPCE.

Natixis said in February it plans to shed its 20 percent stake in a network of savings banks tied to its parent company BPCE in a deal that will free up capital and allow for a one-off 2 billion-euro ($2.7 billion) dividend to shareholders.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier.; Editing by David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.