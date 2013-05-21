French regulator opens inquiry into Natixis ownership overhaul

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - French financial markets regulator AMF has opened an inquiry into an ownership overhaul at French bank Natixis, French daily Les Echos said on Tuesday.

An AMF spokeswoman said she could not immediately comment. Natixis and BPCE were not available for comment.

The paper said the regulator is looking into a project, announced in February, to simplify the links between Natixis and its parent company BPCE.

Natixis said in February it plans to shed its 20 percent stake in a network of savings banks tied to its parent company BPCE in a deal that will free up capital and allow for a one-off 2 billion-euro ($2.7 billion) dividend to shareholders.