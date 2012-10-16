FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2012

Money manager Natixis acquiring fixed income shop McDonnell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Natixis Global Asset Management said on Tuesday it agreed to acquire McDonnell Investment Management, a bond-focused firm based in a Chicago suburb.

McDonnell manages $13.5 billion of taxable fixed income and municipal bond assets, adding to the $711 billion already under management at Natixis as of June 30. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The bond shop will continue to operate independently and remain headquarterd in Oak Brook, Illinois, Natixis said in a statement. Dennis McDonnell and Edward Treichel opened the firm in 2001 after working for more than a decade at Van Kampen Management.

The money manager Natixis Global, based in Paris and Boston, is part of the Natixis SA subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. (Reporting by Aaron Pressman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
