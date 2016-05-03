FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Natixis appoints Mehrez as head of fixed income
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 3, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Natixis appoints Mehrez as head of fixed income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - France’s Natixis has appointed Selim Mehrez as head of fixed income in its corporate and investment banking arm, replacing Alain Gallois after his appointment to run CIB in Asia.

Mehrez is currently head of equity derivatives at CIB. Natixis announced several senior changes following the moves by Gallois and Mehrez, all effective in July:

-Éric Le Brusq has been appointed head of equity derivatives in CIB. He will report to Luc François, head of global markets.

-Régis Lavergne has been appointed deputy head of equity derivatives in charge of trading activities. He will report to Le Brusq.

-Hervé Rubiella will be head of coverage for financial institutions and public sector. He will report to Guillaume de Saint-Seine, global head of coverage.

-Anne-Christine Champion will take responsibility for consultations on planned changes in portfolio management, alongside her current role as head of infrastructure and projects. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
