UPDATE 1-Natixis plans to acquire Spanish advisory firm, confirms targets

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - French investment bank Natixis announced on Wednesday plans to acquire Spanish financial advisory firm 360 Corporate Finance as part of a plan to grow by focusing on businesses with low capital consumption.

It reported a 1 percent decline in quarterly net profit, weighed down by weakness in fixed-income trading due to low client activity in the third quarter.

Natixis said net profit fell to 291 million euros ($316.1 million), while revenue rose 5 percent to 1.96 billion euros.

Natixis seeks to grow by focusing on business lines like asset management and insurance that earn fees rather than interest income at a time of tougher post-crisis rules on risk-taking in investment banking.

Natixis said it has entered exclusive negotiations to acquire 360 Corporate Finance, S.A, an advisory firm specialising in mid-cap merger and acquisitions, especially with private equity funds in Spain.

Chief executive officer Laurent Mignon said on Wednesday the price of the transaction would be “anecdotal”, compared to the plan to spend around 1.5 billion euros on asset-management investments between 2013 and 2017.

It has fulfilled the plan by half after acquiring French asset manager DNCA. Mignon told journalists on Wednesday there was no reason to revise the budget.

Pre-tax profit in Natixis’ investment solutions business, which includes asset management and insurance, rose 20 percent in the third quarter.

Natixis said it improved its solvency with core equity tier one ratio up to 11.2 percent versus 11 percent at end-June.

The bank confirmed a 2015 dividend payout ratio of at least 50 percent and stood by a core equity tier one target of 10.5 percent. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus, editing by Astrid Wendlandt and Adrian Croft)