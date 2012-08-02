UPDATE 1-Natixis Q2 net falls 22 pct on weak investment bank

(Adds background, details)

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis on Thursday reported a 22 percent drop in quarterly earnings cushioned by one-off gains, as weakness at its investment bank outweighed growth in its asset management division.

Natixis, an investment bank and asset manager controlled by unlisted cooperative lender BPCE, reported second-quarter net profit excluding exceptional items of 394 million euros ($484.50 million), down from 505 million in the year-ago period.

The earnings decline would have been steeper without 132 million euros in after-tax exceptional gains for the quarter, including 143 million from a value adjustment in its own debt.

Revenue in the bank’s core business fell 6 percent to 1.51 billion euros as the investment bank saw declines in its financing and capital market businesses and doubled its provision for credit losses to 65 million.

Natixis said it was shifting its investment bank to a wholesale banking model, which Chief Executive Laurent Mignon said in a statement would represent “a new organisation focused on the needs of our customers and guaranteeing optimal utilisation of our balance sheet”.

The move is the latest piece of a strategic overhaul at the bank, which has sold assets to cut risk, focused on less capital-intensive activities and sought more cross-selling synergies with parent BPCE.

Revenues edged 4 percent higher at its investment solutions unit, dominated by asset management, but also including insurance, private equity and private banking arms.

Natixis' shares are down 2.8 percent so far this year, outperforming a 3.3 percent drop in the European sector, helped by the perception that it was ahead of French rivals in moving to reduce the balance sheet of its investment bank. ($1 = 0.8132 euros)