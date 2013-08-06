UPDATE 2-Natixis quarterly earnings fall 29 pct on debt charge

* Year-ago results boosted by 91 mln euro own-debt gain

* Net income beats forecasts, revenue in line

* Environment remains difficult in Europe -CEO

* No forced departures will be seen at bank -CEO (Adds job-cuts comment)

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis on Tuesday reported a 29 percent drop in quarterly net income from a year earlier, when it was flattered by one-off accounting gains linked to a fall in the value of the bank’s debt.

Second-quarter net income fell to 248 million euros ($330.08 million) from 349 million, beating a 216 million euro consensus forecast by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earnings a year earlier were boosted by 91 million euros from the debt value adjustment, while the same effect subtracted 20 million euros from second-quarter earnings this year.

Revenue rose 2 percent to 1.786 billion euros, compared with a forecast of 1.784 billion, boosted by its asset-management arm where demand was strong in the United States and Asia. Wholesale banking revenue slipped 3 percent, with capital markets down 16 percent.

“The environment remains difficult in Europe... The results were pleasing,” Natixis Chief Executive Laurent Mignon told journalists on a conference call.

The results come as Natixis prepares to pay out a 2 billion euro special dividend to shareholders on Aug. 19 as part of an ownership overhaul in which it will shed a 20 percent stake in a network of savings banks controlled by its parent, cooperative bank BPCE.

Unlisted BPCE also reported results on Tuesday, with a 15 percent gain in net profit to 772 million euros as loan-loss provisioning declined from a year ago.

The bank said its leverage ratio, a closely-watched measure of capital strength, was above 3 percent, the level regulators have targeted for 2018, at the end of June.

Natixis also said in a slide presentation that its Tier-1 leverage ratio was above 3 percent.

NO FORCED LAYOFFS

Optimism surrounding the restructuring, as well as the potential for further cost cuts, has helped fuel a 54 percent surge in Natixis shares this year, making it the top gainer among French banks.

Natixis said it would unveil a 2014-17 business plan at an investor event planned for Nov. 14, following a previous overhaul that saw it shed assets and cut risk in the wake of the financial crisis.

Asked whether a wave of job cuts was in the works, as reported by Sunday newspaper Le Journal Du Dimanche earlier in the week, Mignon stressed that nothing was finalized and that any departures would be voluntary.

“We negotiated with staff representatives, through June and July, to reach an agreement on labour that aims to adapt each of our business lines to the economic environment and to favour a redeployment of existing staff within the group,” the CEO said.

“No number has been finalized and the agreement stipulates that there will be no forced departures at Natixis.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Credit Agricole reported better than forecast earnings, fuelled by strong results at its investment bank. ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb and Matthieu Protard; editing by Lionel Laurent and Tom Pfeiffer)