UPDATE 1-Natixis says Q1 profit up 3 pct, reaffirms targets

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis reported a 3 percent rise in underlying net income for the first quarter on Tuesday and said it was on track to meet its 2014-2017 dividend payout targets.

The investment bank-focused lender said quarterly net income rose 3 percent to 303 million euros ($421 million), excluding own-debt charges and one-off items, after a rebound in equities and a strong rise in asset management and insurance sales helped offset a grim environment for bonds.

The bank, which was rescued from near-collapse during the crisis by its cooperative retail-banking parent BPCE, said it was still on track to deliver a dividend payout ratio of at least 50 percent as part of its 2014-2017 strategy.

Natixis is in the early stages of a new strategic plan designed to cut costs and boost revenue from more cross-selling of products.

The plan also involves asset sales such as the listing of a 40 to 60 percent stake in Natixis’s trade-credit insurance unit Coface on the stock market. Natixis’s chief executive, Laurent Mignon, said the bank was on track to float Coface by end-June and said it would give more information to analysts on Wednesday.

Pre-tax profits for the first quarter rose across all of the lender’s core divisions, up 22 percent at its corporate and investment bank and up 31 percent at its savings and asset management unit.

Loan-loss provisions saw a strong decrease, down 17 percent, but Natixis’ Mignon said this was mainly due to operations outside France.

“The drop in loan-loss provisions is particularly linked to activities outside France. We are not yet seeing a drop in loan provisions in our French operations,” Mignon told reporters on a conference call.

Asked whether Natixis might be exposed to sizeable litigation costs, such as rival BNP Paribas’s warning of a possible fine “far in excess of” $1.1 billion linked to a potential breach of U.S. sanctions, BPCE’s CEO, Francois Perol, told reporters there was nothing similar to disclose. ($1=0.7205 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Greg Mahlich)