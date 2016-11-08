FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Natixis targets 250 mln in annual cost savings from end-2019
November 8, 2016 / 9:17 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Natixis targets 250 mln in annual cost savings from end-2019

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with details, comments)

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Investment bank Natixis unveiled a new cost savings plan on Tuesday after it reported a lower than expected increase in third-quarter net income, weighed down by a drop in asset management revenue.

Natixis, majority-owned by retail banking group BPCE, is already in the late stages of a restructuring plan aimed at cutting costs and focusing on 'asset light' businesses, such as asset management and insurance.

It is also targeting a closer integration with the network of BPCE's 8,000 branches across France, including the sale of insurance products.

The bank said on Tuesday it plans to invest 220 million euros over 2017-2018 to modernise its IT and invest in new technologies, targeting savings of 65 million euros in 2017, 160 million in 2018 and 250 million annually starting late 2019.

As part of the plan, it said it would move IT teams to Portugal, simplify organisation of sales and life insurance teams and boost automation of its activities.

Natixis said its net income rose to 298 million euros ($329 million). Analysts had expected a 12 percent profit increase to 326 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Revenue rose 8 percent over the period to 2.11 billion euros, boosted by a surge in fixed income trading. Revenue from asset management fell 9 percent as outflows continued in the United States.

$1 = 0.9058 euros Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by Laurence Frost

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
