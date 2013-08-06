FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Natixis Q2 net income falls 29 pct on debt charge
#Credit Markets
August 6, 2013 / 3:42 PM / in 4 years

Natixis Q2 net income falls 29 pct on debt charge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis on Tuesday reported a 29 percent drop in quarterly net income compared with the year-ago period, which had been flattered by one-off accounting gains linked to a fall in the value of the bank’s own debt.

Second-quarter net income fell to 248 million euros ($330.08 million) from 349 million, beating a 216 million euro forecast by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The year-ago results were boosted by 91 million euros from a value adjustment from its own debt, while the same effect subtracted 20 million euros from the second quarter.

Revenues rose 2 percent to 1.786 billion euros, compared with a forecast of 1.784 billion.

The results come as Natixis prepares to pay out a 2 billion euro special dividend to its shareholders on Aug. 19 as part of an ownership overhaul in which it will shed a 20 percent stake in a network of savings banks controlled by its parent, cooperative bank BPCE.

Optimism surrounding the restructuring as well as the potential for further cost cuts has helped triggered a 54 percent surge in Natixis’ shares so far this year making it the top gainer among French banks.

Natixis said it planned to unveil a 2014-17 business plan in a Nov. 14 presentation to investors.

Earlier on Tuesday, Credit Agricole reported better-than-forecast earnings, fueled by strong results at its investment bank. ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

