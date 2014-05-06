FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Natixis says Q1 profit up 3 pct, reaffirms targets
May 6, 2014 / 3:52 PM / 3 years ago

Natixis says Q1 profit up 3 pct, reaffirms targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis reported a 3 percent rise in underlying net income for the first quarter on Tuesday and said it was on track to meet its 2014-2017 dividend payout targets.

Investment-bank-focused Natixis said quarterly net income rose 3 percent to 303 million euros ($420.52 million) - excluding own-debt charges and one-off items - after a rebound in equities and a strong rise in asset management and insurance sales helped offset a grim environment for bonds.

The bank, which was rescued from near-collapse during the crisis by its cooperative retail-banking parent BPCE, said it was still on track to deliver a dividend payout ratio of at least 50 percent as part of its 2014-2017 strategy. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Maya Nikolaeva)

