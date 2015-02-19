FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Natixis to buy French asset manager, profits rise
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 19, 2015 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

Natixis to buy French asset manager, profits rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - French investment bank Natixis said on Thursday it would buy a controlling stake in French asset manager DNCA and proposed a special dividend as it reported a 43 percent increase in quarterly profit.

Natixis said it planned to buy a 71.2 percent stake in DNCA for 549 million euros ($626.9 million) to help focus its asset management more on retail clients and boost margins.

Chief Executive Laurent Mignon said in a statement the bank intended to buy Leonardo & Co, a mid-cap advisory firm and subsidiary of Banca Leonardo, but provided no further details or price.

The bank proposed an exceptional dividend of 0.14 euros per share thanks to gains from the stock market flotation of its credit insurer Coface last June.

That comes on top of an ordinary cash dividend of 0.20 euros per share, up from 0.16 euros in 2013 and equivalent to a payout ratio of 51 percent.

Natixis - controlled by BPCE, a network of cooperative lenders - also reported net profit of 215 million euros for the fourth quarter, boosted by a lower tax bill.

Revenue rose 3 percent over the period to 1.883 billion euros, boosted by growth in its investment management business, while expenses rose 6 percent.

Analysts had expected net profit of 271 million euros on revenue of 1.9 billion euros, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.