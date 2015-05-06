FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French bank Natixis posts 6 pct increase in Q1 net income
May 6, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

French bank Natixis posts 6 pct increase in Q1 net income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis reported a 6 percent increase in first quarter net income with revenue growth across its main businesses.

The investment banking-focused group posted net income of 287 million euros ($325 million)for the first three months of the year while revenues rose 18 percent to 2.185 billion euros.

The bank, which is controlled by French cooperative bank BPCE, benefited from volatile capital markets while its asset management business saw record inflows.

$1 = 0.8825 euros Reporting by Mattias Blamont; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish

