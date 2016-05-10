FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Natixis says Q1 net income falls 30 pct
May 10, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

Natixis says Q1 net income falls 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - France’s Natixis said it was looking at ways to boost efficiency as it reported a 30 percent fall in first-quarter net income on Tuesday.

Natixis, majority owned by retail banking group BPCE, said net income dropped to 200 million euros ($227 million), while revenue fell 6 percent to 2.06 billion.

Pretax profit at its investment bank decreased 20 percent, as it followed its U.S. and European peers in reporting falling revenue in a weak global market environment.

“We have also begun an in-depth analysis focusing on transforming processes in each of our business lines along with a project geared to operational efficiency,” the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by James Regan)

