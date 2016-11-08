Natixis posts 2 pct profit gain, targets digital savings

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Investment bank Natixis said on Tuesday its third-quarter net income rose 2 percent as a surge in bond trading helped offset revenue weakness in asset management.

Natixis, majority owned by retail banking group BPCE, said net income rose to 298 million euros ($329 million). Analysts had expected a 12 percent profit increase to 326 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Revenue rose 8 percent over the period to 2.11 billion euros, Natixis said.

The bank also announced plans to invest 220 million euros in a programme of digital transformation, targeting savings of 65 million euros in 2017, 160 million in 2018 and 250 million annually starting late 2019. ($1 = 0.9058 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by Laurence Frost)