FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Natixis Q2 net falls 22 pct on weak investment bank
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 2, 2012 / 3:51 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Natixis Q2 net falls 22 pct on weak investment bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentage of net profit decline)

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis reported a 22 percent drop in quarterly earnings on Thursday as weakness at its investment bank outweighed growth in its investment solutions business, which includes asset management.

Natixis, an investment bank and asset manager controlled by unlisted cooperative lender BPCE, reported second-quarter net profit excluding exceptional items of 394 million euros ($484.50 million), down from 505 million in the year-ago period. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Nina Sovich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.