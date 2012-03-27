French bank Natixis faces tests to winning streak

* Natixis outperforms domestic rivals, sector since 2009

* Fund managers remain cautious, prefer sturdier names like BNP

* Bank got head-start on deleveraging sweeping sector -analysts

By Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - A surprise winning streak for French bank Natixis, which nearly collapsed in the 2008 financial crisis, may be tested as investors scrutinize the bank’s valuation and niche-market presence.

While Natixis’s stock is trading far below the frothy levels of its 2006 listing, which lured big-name investors like poker-playing hedge-fund star David Einhorn, it is the only French bank to outperform European rivals since the end of 2009 when new management launched a turnaround.

France’s smallest and youngest listed bank has continued to outpace domestic competitors so far this year. Its shares are up 53 percent compared with a 37 percent gain for Societe Generale , 23 percent for BNP Paribas and 12 percent for Credit Agricole.

The bank’s heady performance is a tribute to the restructuring efforts of Chairman Francois Perol, a former aide to President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was drafted in three years ago to drain the lender’s swamp of risky toxic assets and better integrate it with unlisted retail parent group BPCE.

The rally is also a reason for bargain-seekers to think twice.

“When the banks go down for structural reasons, the weakest fall furthest, so when they bounce, they also rise most,” said Neil Dwane, CIO Europe at Allianz Global Investors. “Natixis seems fair value to us, as banking returns normalise over the next five years, but offers little growth.”

Credit Suisse analysts go further in a new research report headlined “A rich valuation,” adding that by their calculation investors were paying 0.6 times the bank’s 2013 estimated tangible net asset value for a return on tangible net asset value (RoTNAV) of only 7.2 percent.

By contrast, Deutsche Bank offers a RoTNAV of 11.4 percent, making it a better buy even if the German lender trades at a more expensive 0.87 times TNAV.

LACK OF RETAIL PRESENCE CITED

Even in the French banking world, some fund managers say market fundamentals favour better-known picks like BNP, France’s biggest listed bank, seen as less volatile and sturdier thanks to its broader retail footprint.

Though Natixis does get a slice of profit from parent BPCE’s 8,000 French retail branches - as well as its own proprietary asset-management unit - it is seen as more of a capital-markets or restructuring play than a balanced universal bank.

“In terms of fundamentals we would rather be on BNP than on Natixis,” Mandarine Gestion fund manager Yohan Salleron said. “We like banks that have a significant retail banking base to help offset capital-markets volatility in the investment bank.”

There are plenty of investors still convinced that Natixis offers value, with many citing its efforts over the past two years to slash its balance sheet, cut costs and chase more client fees from stock and debt issuances.

“Natixis already had to take some very tough restructuring measures in 2008 and 2009,” Cheuvreux analyst Pascal Decque said. “Today, unlike the other French banks that for six months have taken steps to delever their investment banks, it’s not being forced to act as aggressively.”

WHITE-KNUCKLE RIDE

Natixis’s corporate and investment bank, which makes almost half of pretax earnings, has cut its core risk-weighted assets - a measure of balance-sheet size adjusted for riskiness - by 34 percent since 2009, according to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

Meanwhile, the bank’s market share in French bond issuance has risen to 26 percent in 2011 from 11 percent in 2009.

All banks are having to move in this direction as tougher capital rules come into effect, making balance-sheet lending more costly, but Natixis’s early woes forced it to act faster.

“Right from the start we knew that we would have scarce resources - capital resources or cash flow...So we decided to have less in our balance sheet than we used to,” Natixis Chief Executive Laurent Mignon said in February.

Bullish analysts note that Natixis is also the least exposed French bank to the euro zone debt crisis. It has no subsidiary in Greece, unlike Credit Agricole or SocGen, and has the lowest direct exposure to peripheral euro sovereign debt.

But investing in European banks has already become a white-knuckle ride for money managers, even without making bets on a small recovery story like Natixis.

The timing of last summer’s massacre of French and euro zone bank stocks caught many bank bulls by surprise, while the subsequent rally this year - following a massive injection of cheap money by the European Central Bank - was almost as tough to predict.

The result is that even a great run by Natixis may not be enough to elevate it in the eyes of portfolio managers who know that in the space of a few months stock-market sentiment can go from bullish to pricing in the collapse of a currency bloc.

“Making a mistake on the banks sector is one thing, but making a mistake on a stock like Natixis is another,” said Frederic Rozier, a fund manager at Meeschaert in Paris.

“Even Dexia had its own moments of impressive performance,” he said, referring to the bailed-out Franco-Belgian bank. (Additional reporting by Christian Plumb and Sinead Cruise; Editing by Erica Billingham)