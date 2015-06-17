FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Bank of Oman picks arrangers for capital-boosting bond -sources
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 17, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

National Bank of Oman picks arrangers for capital-boosting bond -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman has mandated four banks for a potential capital-boosting bond issue that it plans to print after the summer, banking sources said on Wednesday.

The country’s third largest bank by market capitalisation has picked Citigroup, Credit Agricole, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered to arrange investor road shows, the sources said.

The U.S. dollar-denominated bond would boost the bank’s Tier 1 (core) capital. Earlier this month, shareholders of the bank approved the issuance of a Tier 1 instrument of up to $300 million.

Bond markets in the Gulf have become less active with the approach of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which will start on Thursday.

NBO didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.