Omani bank NBO to roadshow ahead of possible capital-boosting bond
November 2, 2015 / 1:28 PM / 2 years ago

Omani bank NBO to roadshow ahead of possible capital-boosting bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman has mandated five banks to arrange investor meetings starting Thursday ahead of a potential capital-boosting bond sale, a document from lead arrangers showed on Monday.

The sultanate’s third-largest bank by assets has mandated Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered for the potential offering, the document showed.

The U.S. dollar-denominated bond would boost the bank’s Tier 1, or core, capital.

The announcement confirms a Reuters story in June saying the lender had picked banks for a Tier 1 issue after the summer.

National Bank of Oman, rated A3 by Moody’s and BBB by Fitch, will meet investors in Hong Kong on Thursday, Singapore on Friday, the United Arab Emirates on Monday and London on Tuesday, according to a banker aware of the transaction.

It will issue a bond after the meetings if the market conditions are conductive, the document showed. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

