National bank of Oman says plans Tier 1, Tier 2 instruments
May 11, 2015 / 4:51 AM / 2 years ago

National bank of Oman says plans Tier 1, Tier 2 instruments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman said on Monday its board had approved the issuance of a Tier 2 instrument worth up to $900 million and a $300 million Tier 1 capital increase.

The bank said in a bourse statement that Basel 3 compliant Tier 2 issuance would be done through its EMTN (Euro medium-term notes) programme which the board has proposed to increase to $1.5 billion from $600 million.

It will ask shareholders to approve those plans at a meeting on June 10. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
