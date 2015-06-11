FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Bank of Oman shareholders approve $300 mln Tier 1 issue
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 11, 2015 / 4:52 AM / 2 years ago

National Bank of Oman shareholders approve $300 mln Tier 1 issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Shareholders of National Bank of Oman approved the issuance of a Tier-1 instrument of up to $300 million, the lender said on Thursday.

They also approved increasing the limit of an existing $600 million Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme to $1.5 billion in the next four years, depending on regulatory approvals.

EMTN also includes the possibility of issuing a Tier-2 instrument, which the lender earlier said could be worth up to $900 million. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.