National Bank of Oman to raise $500 mln from 5-yr bonds at 135 bps over M/S

DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman has launched a $500 million, five-year bond offer at the tight end of its final guidance, with the deal to complete later on Tuesday, a document from lead managers showed.

The sultanate’s second-largest lender by assets will borrow at 135 basis points over mid-swaps, at the lower end of final guidance of 140 bps plus or minus 5 bps. It had set initial price thoughts in the mid-100s area on Monday.

Investor orders top $1.2 billion for the issue.

The bank, rated BBB plus by Fitch and A3 by Moody‘s, has mandated Credit Agricole, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, and Standard Chartered to arrange the transaction. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)