FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Bank of Oman decides not to buy United Finance
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

National Bank of Oman decides not to buy United Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman has walked away from talks to buy United Finance after due diligence, it said on Tuesday.

“After careful consideration, NBO now wishes to confirm that it will not be pursuing this transaction further and would like to express their regret,” it said in a statement to the bourse. It did not elaborate.

In May, United Finance had invited NBO, Bank Nizwa and Al Omaniya Financial Services to participate in an acquisition bidding process. A few days later, Bank Nizwa said it was withdrawing its merger proposal.

United Finance offers loans and leasing services as well as corporate deposits.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.