FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Bank of Oman Q1 net profit rises 10 pct
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

National Bank of Oman Q1 net profit rises 10 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman, the sultanate’s third-largest lender by assets, posted a 10-percent rise in first-quarter net profit, according to a bourse statement on Thursday.

The lender made a net profit of 13.9 million rials ($36.1 million) in the three months to Mar. 31, up from 12.6 million rials in the same period last year.

Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast the firm would make a quarterly net profit of 15.7 million rials and 13.6 million rials, respectively.

The bank’s earnings were aided by a 10 percent increase in net interest income to 24.7 million rials. This helped to offset an 8 percent decline in other forms of income, which fell to 8.4 million rials.

Loans and advances stood at 2.63 billion rials as of Mar. 31, 10 percent higher year on year, with customer deposits falling 2 percent over the same period to 2.39 billion rials.

The bank had recorded a significant outflow of deposits during 2015, which analysts contributed to the impact of falling oil prices. ($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.