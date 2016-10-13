FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Oman misses forecasts with 15.2 pct Q3 profit fall
October 13, 2016 / 10:16 AM / 10 months ago

National Bank of Oman misses forecasts with 15.2 pct Q3 profit fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman (NBO), the sultanate's third-largest lender by assets, posted on Thursday a 15.2 percent fall in third-quarter net profit according to Reuters calculations, missing analysts' expectations.

The lender made a net profit of 12.70 million rials ($33.0 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, Reuters calculated based on previous financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

This was down from 14.97 million rials in the same period last year.

Three analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average quarterly net profit of 15.02 million rials. ($1 = 0.3846 Omani rials) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Susan Thomas)

