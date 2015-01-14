FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Oman Q4 net profit rises 29 pct - Reuters calculations
January 14, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

National Bank of Oman Q4 net profit rises 29 pct - Reuters calculations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman (NBO), the sultanate’s second-largest lender by assets, reported a 29-percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analyst forecasts.

The lender made a net profit of 13.2 million rials ($34.3 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, according to Reuters calculations based on financial statements, up from 10.2 million rials in the same period last year.

Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast NBO would make fourth-quarter profit of 10.8 million rials and 12.7 million rials respectively.

The bank, which appointed Ahmed al-Musalmi as chief executive in May, reported an annual net profit for 2014 of 50.3 million rials, up from 41.4 million rials in 2013, a bourse filing on Wednesday showed.

Loans and advances stood at 2.32 billion rials as of Dec. 31, 12 percent higher year-on-year, with customer deposits flat over the same period at 2.18 billion rials. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Matt Smith and Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

