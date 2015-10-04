FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Oman Q3 net profit rises 6.6 pct - statement
October 4, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

National Bank of Oman Q3 net profit rises 6.6 pct - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman (NBO), the sultanate’s third-largest lender by assets, posted a 6.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, according to Reuters calculations.

The lender made a net profit of 14.93 million rials ($38.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 14 million rials in the same period of last year, Reuters calculated. The bank did not provide a quarterly breakdown in its earnings statement.

NBO reported a net profit for the first nine months of 2015 of 43.0 million rials, up from 37.1 million rials in the same period of last year, according to a statement released on Sunday.

Loans and advances stood at 2.54 billion rials at the end of September, 12 percent higher year-on-year, but customer deposits fell 11 percent over the same period to 2.44 billion rials. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
