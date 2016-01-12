FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2016 / 12:53 PM / 2 years ago

National Bank of Oman Q4 rises 29 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman, the sultanate’s third-largest lender by assets, on Tuesday posted a 29 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit.

The lender made a net profit of 17.1 million rials ($44.4 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 13.2 million rials in the same period last year, according to Reuters calculations.

National Bank of Oman didn’t disclose a quarterly breakdown of its earnings in a stock exchange statement. Reuters calculated the figure based on the bank’s previous financial statements.

Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast the bank would make a quarterly net profit between 12.7 million rials and 15.0 million rials.

It reported a net profit for 2015 of 60.1 million rials, up from 50.3 million rials in the previous year, a bourse filing showed.

Loans and advances stood at 2.53 billion rials as of Dec. 31, 9 percent higher year-on-year, with customer deposits rising 3 percent over the same period to 2.25 billion rials.

The bank had recorded a significant outflow of deposits earlier in 2015, which analysts attributed to the impact of falling oil prices.

In November, the lender priced a $300 million capital-boosting bond to maintain capital adequacy above the minimum requirement. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting By Nadia Saleem and Tom Arnold; Editing by Alexander Smith)

