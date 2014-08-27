FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Canada reports stronger quarterly profit
#Market News
August 27, 2014 / 11:35 AM / 3 years ago

National Bank of Canada reports stronger quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada, the country’s sixth-largest lender, reported a stronger quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a sharp jump in earnings at its wealth management and financial markets arms.

The Montreal-based bank said its net income rose to C$441 million, or C$1.24 per share, in the third quarter ended July 31 from C$402 million, or C$1.16 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were C$1.20 a share. Analysts had expected C$1.11.

Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
