National Bank of Canada reports stronger quarterly profit

TORONTO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada, the country’s sixth-largest lender, reported a stronger quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a sharp jump in earnings at its wealth management and financial markets arms.

The Montreal-based bank said its net income rose to C$441 million, or C$1.24 per share, in the third quarter ended July 31 from C$402 million, or C$1.16 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were C$1.20 a share. Analysts had expected C$1.11.