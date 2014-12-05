FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Canada's profit rises 3 pct
December 5, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

National Bank of Canada's profit rises 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada, the country’s sixth-largest lender, reported a 3 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by strong earnings from its wealth management and financial markets businesses.

The Montreal-based bank’s profit rose to C$330 million ($290 million), or 91 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31 from C$320 million, or 90 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the bank earned C$1.14 per share, matching the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 1.1398 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto and Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

