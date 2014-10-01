FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's National Bank of Fujairah begins offering Islamic banking products
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 1, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

UAE's National Bank of Fujairah begins offering Islamic banking products

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - National Bank of Fujairah said on Wednesday it has begun offering sharia-compliant retail banking products in the United Arab Emirates, as the lender aims to tap into rising demand for Islamic finance.

Islamic banks have been growing faster than their conventional peers across the Middle East and South East Asia in recent years, although in some markets such as Qatar this margin has been shrinking.

The growth of Islamic finance has also attracted interest from countries not traditionally linked to the practice, with Luxembourg this week joining the likes of the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and South Africa in issuing their first sovereign sukuk - the sharia-compliant version of a government bond.

NBF will offer retail banking products compliant with sharia principles through its branch network and plans to expand its Islamic offering to commercial banking, it said in a statement. It did not provide a timetable for when the latter would be introduced. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.