UAE lender NBAD's head of asset management quits

ABU DHABI, June 23 (Reuters) - The chief investment officer of National Bank of Abu Dhabi’s asset management group is leaving the bank, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Mark Watts became general manager and chief investment officer of the asset management operation in May last year; he has now resigned for personal reasons, the sources said, declining to be named as the matter is not yet public.

An NBAD spokesman said the bank does not comment on staff movements.

Watts set up the bank’s fixed income business when he joined it in 2010. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Andrew Torchia)